Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5151 Hidalgo St., #0348 (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5151 Hidalgo St., #0348 that's going for $1,203/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

4508 Graustark St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 4508 Graustark St. It's listed for $1,204/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1950 Winrock Blvd. (Greater Uptown)

Located at 1950 Winrock Blvd., here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,205/month.

The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150-$300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2828 Dunvale Road, #0221 (Mid West)

Listed at $1,205/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2828 Dunvale Road., #0221.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The unit also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.