This Texas home for sale has a koi pond, racquetball court and a pool. And, it’s all indoors.

On the hunt for an A/C oasis in West Texas? Look no further than 11 Via Placita in El Paso. This home sports a koi pond, a pool, a sauna and a racquetball court. And, it’s all indoors.

Besides some over-the-top indoor amenities, this 9,871-square-foot abode reps 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an old-timey bar, a game room and a movie room equipped with a miniature train suspended from the ceiling.

Pony up $750,000 smackeroos and this over-the-top abode is yours for the taking. For more information on the quirky listing, give real estate agent Danii Sedillo a ring at (915) 929-2755.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com.

“This beautiful 98711 square foot custom-built home with a total of 5 bedrooms and 6 bath features 2 master bedrooms, a dry sauna, a racketball court (or yoga room) and enclosed pool with evaporate cooling (those 2 rooms add an additional (1932 sqft), formal dining room, a living room with double-sided fireplace, a movie room with a wet bar, a game room, a Koi pond under the stairway, a maids room by the laundry area, a dog run, large covered patio, outside fountain w/ fire (gas), a fenced off area for horses and extra storage, 2x double garage, hardwood floors and cedar closets. The main master bedroom has a fire place and a small wet bar and a built-in dry sauna.”

And now, without further ado, here’s the home we’ve been blabbing on and on about.

11 Via Placita, El Paso, TX 79927 (HAR)

