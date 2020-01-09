New Japanese spot Edo Japan debuts in Ellington

A new Japanese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Edo Japan, the fresh addition is located at 11460 Fuqua St., Suite 900 in Ellington.

Edo Japan provides sushi and hand rolls, along with katsu, teriyaki and hibachi entrees. The menu features cold and hot appetizers, more than 30 hand roll options and hibachi served with veggies, fried rice, soup and salad.

Edo Japan has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Kat T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 2, wrote, "Finally, a Japanese restaurant has opened up in this area! Love the food, love the service... If you're into fusion sushi, this place does it well."

Yelper Nancy H. added, "They have a great 2/3-roll combo whether it's the specialty rolls or just the regular rolls. We ordered the shaggy dog and some other specialty roll... and that roll was so good.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Edo Japan is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

