Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1725 S. Main St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,602/month, this studio apartment is located at 1725 S. Main St.

The apartment, which comes furnished, has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

97 N. Post Oak Lane, #A123 (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 97 N. Post Oak Lane., #A123. It's also listed for $1,602/month.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5353 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Here's an 881-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5353 Memorial Drive that's going for $1,605/month.

Look for hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1518 Main St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1518 Main St. It's listed for $1,606/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

300 Forest Center Drive (Kingwood Area)

Located at 300 Forest Center Drive, here's a 1,448-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,607/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.