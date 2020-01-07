New Central Northwest Japanese spot Jellyfish opens its doors

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Jellyfish, the newcomer is located at 3434 Ella Blvd. in Central Northwest.

Jellyfish provides veggie appetizers, sushi, sashimi, rice & noodle dishes and hibachi entrees. On the menu, expect to see items like spicy garlic edamame, 18 different specialty rolls and teriyaki shrimp. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Samantha A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 29, wrote, "Most sushi spots around the neighborhood are good but not great, this place has become my new favorite. The rolls were very fresh and tasty with a nice variety of traditional and unique options. This will definitely be a new favorite spot for our family. I hope it sticks around!"

Yelper Rebecca M. added, “New place in Oak Forest! Very clean restaurant. Quick and friendly service. Ordered the steamed dumplings and two rolls (be someone and citrus hamachi). All delicious! Will definitely be back.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jellyfish is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

