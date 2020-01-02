Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys opens newest location in Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON – Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys opened its newest location in the heart of the Texas Medical Center.

The business, located at 6618 Fannin St., will soon introduce a breakfast menu, which will be a first for the Antone’s brand. In addition to its new menu items, the restaurant will feature an “Express Lane” for those looking for a quick “grab and go” experience.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys offers po’ boys, hot sandwiches, house-made gumbos, fried seafood plates, muffulettas, salads and more. The restaurant has attracted local celebs such as Bun B, Whitney Mercilus, Donkeeboy and more.

In 2019, Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys’ Tex-Mex cheesesteak was voted as one of America’s favorite cheesesteaks, according to Restaurant Hospitality.

“We are excited to launch our updated version of the Antone’s restaurant concept and bring more than 55 years of delicious history to this bustling area of the city,” said Jonathan Horowitz, CEO of Legacy Restaurants. “We are very pleased with our expanded menu featuring a wide variety of sandwiches, gumbos, salads, and packaged ‘grab and go’ items, we think this is a perfect fit for the employees and visitors in the Medical Center, whether they’re looking for a quick bite on the run or a seated meal.”

