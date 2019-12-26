Most memorable stories of the year—Astros season 2019

HOUSTON –

The Houston Astros had a pretty memorable year this year despite not taking home the World Series win like in 2017.

However, players had very strong wins on the field. For example, the 2019 regular season was considered “the best in baseball” with a 107-55 win-loss record.

Here are some highlights for the upcoming year and the previous season:

Gerrit Cole

According to ESPN, “Prized free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record nine-year, $324 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes an opt-out after five years, according to Passan, and it also has a full no-trade clause, sources told ESPN. It surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher, at $36 million. Cole, 29, the runner-up to teammate Justin Verlander for the AL Cy Young Award, was dominant in 2019, posting a 20-5 record in the regular season as the Houston Astros led the majors with 107 wins.”

Martin Maldonado

According to ESPN, “The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martin Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract. General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. Maldonado, 33, spent the second half of the past two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.”

Joe Smith

According to ESPN, “Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.”





On the Nationals winning the World Series

According to the Washington Post, “With the Nationals’ 6-2 win in Game 7, the juggernaut Astros, who won more games than any other team in baseball this season, made an unfortunate kind of history: Mark this down as the first seven-game series in Major League Baseball, NHL or NBA history in which the home team lost every game.” They continue by stating, “It could almost make you feel like home-field advantage is a disadvantage, doesn’t it?” outfielder Josh Reddick said. “It’s kind of weird because that’s what you play for all year and win 107 games for. It’s just one of those weird, quirky things that doesn’t work out for you and one of those things where you go down in the history books but not in your favor. It’s just frustration and heartbreak.”

Community and Celebrity Support

According to The Wrap, celebrities that supported the Astros in the World Series had an extensive list including James Harden, Matthew McConaughey, Rico Rodriguez, Travis Scott, Dennis Quaid and Simone Biles.

Click here to watch some of the Astros major highlights from 2019. watchAstros major highlights from 2019.