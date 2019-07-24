News 2 Know: Temple retrial continues, suspects ID'd in 2 recent shootings and more

Good Tuesday evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

The much-anticipated cold front we've been advertising for almost a week has finally passed through. On Tuesday night, a north breeze will pull drier air into the region. This evening will feel wonderful. Many places in southeast Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 60s. Check Eric's full forecast for more.

'He's gonna pay for his crimes': Suspect ID'd in slaying of woman riding with husband

HCSO Tekoney Blackledge is seen in this undated mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on July 23, 2019.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a woman who was killed last week while riding in an SUV with her husband.

3 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Cleveland

Cleveland Police Deparment Eliud Barberena-Mota, 17, and Javier Lopez, 17, were arrested in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old teen in Cleveland.

Three teens were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was shot near a gas station Wednesday in Cleveland, police said.

What happened Tuesday in retrial of David Temple

KPRC2

Testimony continued in court Tuesday in the retrial of David Temple.

Megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's co-defendant pleads guilty to fraud

KPRC2 Kirbyjon Caldwell & Gregory Alan Smith

The man who is a co-defendant with Houston Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell in a case accusing them of defrauding investors of millions of dollars pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud.

Ben Taub Hospital under scrutiny, investigation for violating standards for patients care

KPRC2 The exterior of Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.

Harris Health System's Ben Taub hospital is facing sanctions from state and federal regulators after a patient died in the emergency center bathroom after waiting more than 24 hours for care.

On this day

U.S. Navy Heaven's Gate -- Claims of an alien spacecraft following the comet Hale-Bopp inspired a San Diego UFO cult named Heaven's Gate to conclude that the world would end soon. On March 26, 1997, 39 of the cult members committed suicide.

In 1995, comet Hale-Bopp was discovered. It would become visible to the naked eye about a year later.

