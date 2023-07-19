Netflix removes basic ad-free option for US subscribers, reports say

(Richard Drew, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you’re binging on a few shows on Netflix, it’s time to pay up.

CNBC reported that Netflix quietly removed its basic ad-free plan, which cost $9.99 a month on Wednesday for new and returning subscribers.

That left the streaming giant with three tiers, with the standard $6.99 a month as its cheapest option and $19.99 a month for the most expensive option.

Those who prefer an ad-free experience will need to pay $15.49.

Netflix tier plans as of July 2023 (KPRC)

Current subscribers are not affected unless they cancel or change plans, Variety reported.

Netflix launched the ad tier late last year, as reported by CNBC, as a way to boost customers on the ad-supported “Standard with Ads” plan. That plan allows users to stream two devices at the same time.

