Netflix removes basic ad-free option for US subscribers, reports say

If you’re binging on a few shows on Netflix, it’s time to pay up.
CNBC reported that Netflix quietly removed its basic ad-free plan, which cost $9.99 a month on Wednesday for new and returning subscribers.
RELATED: Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
That left the streaming giant with three tiers, with the standard $6.99 a month as its cheapest option and $19.99 a month for the most expensive option.
Those who prefer an ad-free experience will need to pay $15.49.
Current subscribers are not affected unless they cancel or change plans, Variety reported.
Netflix launched the ad tier late last year, as reported by CNBC, as a way to boost customers on the ad-supported “Standard with Ads” plan. That plan allows users to stream two devices at the same time.
RELATED CONTENT:
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service