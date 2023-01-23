The purple Wiggle responds to his TikTok heartthrob status: ‘It’s opened up a new world of followers’

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 21: John Pearce of The Wiggles performs on stage during the Big Show Tour! at Spark Arena on August 21, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

On TikTok, parents and nonparents alike have been thirsting after a member of one of the biggest children’s acts in the world — the new purple Wiggle from The Wiggles.

John Pearce, 31, has been a member of the Australian children’s entertainment group since 2021, but in the past week, he’s seen a surge of attention, earning him the title of TikTok heartthrob.

The newfound attention focused on Pearce — who sings lullabies and originals such as “I’m John, I’m Strong!” — likely stems from a video Pearce posted this week in which he participated in a trend that stems from the movie “Zoolander.”

