Jane Fonda arrives at the season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie" on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda announced Friday that she’s been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma — but vowed that chemotherapy will not slow her political activism.

The 84-year-old Fonda said she’s confident of overcoming this health crisis.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” she posted to Instagram.

