Popular Mexican actress Carmen Salinas dies at 82, family says

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 11: Carmen Salinas poses for photos during the inauguration of 'Mujer Chingona' photographic exhibition at Jonathan Klip Cultural Center on March 11, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Fans in Mexico are in mourning after the announcement of popular Mexican actress Carmen Salinas, who died at the age of 82.

Her family made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

Salinas reportedly suffered a stroke last month that left her in a coma at a clinic in Mexico City, according to KNBC.

The actress was reportedly in the middle of filming a telenovela named “Mi Fortuna es Amarte (My Fortune is to Love You),” where she portrayed the character “Doña Margarita Dominguez.”

Salinas is best known as a protagonist of over a hundred melodramas and films, such as “Under the Same Moon” with Kate Del Castillo and “Man on Fire” with Denzel Washington.

“We would like to thank all of her fans for their messages of support towards our family, as well as expressions of affection and prayers,” the family wrote on Twitter on behalf of Salinas.

Details on funeral services will be announced by the family at a later date, KNBC reported.