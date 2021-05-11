Dua Lipa wins big at Brits, urges health worker pay raise

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Ian West/PA via AP)

LONDON – British singer Dua Lipa called for a “fair” pay raise for U.K. health workers as she was named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday night.

An audience of 4,000 witnessed the glitz of Britain’s leading music prize ceremony at the O2 Arena as part of a test return to mass attendance events in the age of the coronavirus.

Among them were 2,500 key health workers and their guests who had received tickets in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

Lipa, who took home the British female solo artist and album of the year titles, highlighted the words of nurse and academic Elizabeth Anionwu to say there was a “massive disparity between gratitude and respect” for those on the health front line.

“I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give (British Prime Minister) Boris (Johnson) a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line,” she said.

Ad

In her acceptance speeches, the “Levitating” singer also paid tribute to Anionwu, who has campaigned against racial injustice for decades, as well as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole and Joaquin Garcia, who jumped into the River Thames near London Bridge to try to save a woman last month.

Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, did not survive the rescue attempt.

Taylor Swift said it was an “incredible honor” to receive the global icon title, which has previously been awarded to superstars such as Elton John and David Bowie.

Ad