‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies at age 49

(CNN) – Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a statement from Discovery sent to CNN said.

No cause of death was available.

"Imahara was an electrical engineer who dedicated his life to using his skills to make people smile," Discovery said in a post on the network's website. "Beyond his time with the Discovery family, Grant was one of the few officially trained operators for famed droid R2-D2 within the Star Wars universe, he also engineered the Energizer Bunny's iconic rhythmic beat."

Former "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage said on Twitter, "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

"Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn't real," Kari Byron, his other co-host, wrote in a tweet.

CNN has reached out to Imahara’s agent for comment.