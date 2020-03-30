'Bachelor' Alum Michelle Money's Daughter Is on Life Support After Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money's daughter is in the hospital. The 39-year-old reality star, who appeared on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor in 2011 and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, is in the ICU on life support following a "terrible skateboarding accident."

According to Michelle, Brielle suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull in the accident and is currently in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.

Michelle called her daughter's accident the "worst experience of my life," before encouraging parents to "ALWAYS MAKE [KIDS] WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. "

The Bachelor franchise star went on to express thanks to her neighbors who found Brielle following her accident, and all others who have wished her daughter well.

"Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful," she wrote. "Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love."

Michelle also requested prayers and well-wishes for Brielle as she fights to recover.

"I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so," she wrote. "She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."

"... Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is," she concluded. "I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie"

Michelle's boyfriend, Mike Weir, also posted about Brielle's accident, revealing that, as of Monday morning, "the swelling on her brain is moving in the right direction."

Bachelor franchise alums expressed their support in the comments section, with Joelle Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristwoe, Jared Haibon, Jade Roper, Emily Maynard and more offering their prayers and well-wishes.

