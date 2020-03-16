How Jennifer Lopez Is Dealing With Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Much like the rest of America, Jennifer Lopez is making the best out of a scary situation.

In a new interview, the 50-year-old superstar talks about self-quarantining and putting big plans -- in her case, the launch of her new footwear collection with DSW -- on pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We're all stuck at home right now," she tells Elle magazine. "I am! Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high."

Ever the hard worker, Lopez says she is still using the time to be productive and to spend time with her kids, 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

"This situation, if we're lucky enough to be healthy -- and if you are, be grateful -- but if you're healthy and home, it's a real reset button for so many of us," she says. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we're going to bounce back. We always bounce back."

"And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better... Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better," she continues. "But do that work from home. This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They've got virtual school now, and we're all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

One activity she loves doing with her children is making TikTok videos. Lopez and her fiance, 44-year-old Alex Rodriguez, have already proven themselves to be masters at the social media app's viral challenges -- not hard to do considering Lopez's well-known dancing skills.

"They love it, so they're always encouraging me to use it," she says. "They love when I do! But for me, I swear, TikTok isn't a social media app, it's a dance app. You click around, you find a new move you want to learn, and you do it. You can do it with your kids, you can do it with your parents or your friends. If you're stuck at home right now, you can go on TikTok and practice dancing, which is always something that makes your mood better. I'm all about it."

Check out Lopez and Rodriguez's epic take on the "Flip the Switch" TikTok challenge below:

