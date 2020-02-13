'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Mursel Explains Why He Couldn't Stand Up to His Parents (Exclusive)

The upcoming 90 Day Fiance season 7 tell-all special will clearly be an emotional one.

In this exclusive preview of part one of the tell-all, which airs Monday on TLC, Anna and Mursel relive Mursel's decision to initially go back to Turkey and call off his wedding to Anna after he finally comes clean to his parents about her having three sons from a previous relationship. Mursel had been keeping Anna's kids a secret from his strict parents, who upon finding out, ordered him to return to Turkey.

Though Mursel eventually returned to Nebraska to marry Anna after his parents changed their minds, the wounds are obviously still fresh. Anna's eldest son, Joey, as well as her mother, chose not to attend the wedding. Anna cries while rewatching footage from this season, particularly, when her young son, Leo, questions why 38-year-old Mursel couldn't just tell his parents no.

The other couples from this season have a strong reaction to the heartbreaking clip as well. Robert, who also has a young son featured this season, Bryson, wipes his eyes, while Sasha says, "That was too much." Syngin chimes in, "That was a tough one. ... To see you both here gives me relief."

When host Shaun Robinson bluntly asks why Mursel couldn't just stand up to his parents and choose to stay in America with Anna and her kids, he gives his side of the story.

"I went through a very difficult process here," he says in Turkish. "I was all alone here, had no one to talk to. I mean, I was in a very bad place. I couldn't communicate with anyone. Everyone speaks in English. I don't speak it at all. There is no one to tell me what to do either."

When Syngin asks Mursel if he wishes he would have been upfront with his parents from the beginning, Mursel says he would have.

"Yes, I would tell them," he says.

Part one of 90 Day Fiance's tell-all special airs Sunday, Feb. 16, on TLC at 8 p.m. The second part of the tell-all will air the following day on Monday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

