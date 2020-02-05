Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Now Available at Nordstrom -- Shop the Best-Selling Styles

SKIMS is now available at Nordstrom! Kim Kardashian West's "solution wear" line of shape-enhancing undergarments, accessories and loungewear has teamed up with the department store, which is SKIMS' first retail partner.

Launching on Wednesday, three of the brand's best-selling collections -- SolutionwearTM, Fits Everybody Underwear and Accessories (including the Body Tape, Kim's secret for a major cleavage look) and Pasties -- are now available to shop at 25 Nordstrom stores and online. Additional collections are expected to debut monthly.

"It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kim said in a press release. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom. I am thrilled to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom knowing that both fans of the brand and those discovering SKIMS for the first time will have an exceptional shopping experience.”

SKIMS offers sizes from XXS to 4X (and up to 5X in SolutionwearTM), 31 cups and nine tonal shades.

Jackson Lee / Getty Images

The entrepreneur, 39, was in spotted New York City on Wednesday morning wearing a yellow bodysuit and skirt. She appeared on Good Morning America, explaining why SKIMS is such a special project for her.

"I would always cut up my own shapewear. I would dye them. I would put them in a sink and put tea bags and coffee bags to make them a little bit darker skin tone," she said. "So if I couldn't find shapewear that was my skin tone, what is my daughter going to find when she grows up and needs shapewear?"

She also teased a possible upcoming shapewear collection for men: "Soon, maybe soon. We're working on it," she told co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Back in November, Kim shared with ET her passion for creating SKIMS.

"I really have worked hard to find, everything in the SKIMS line is what I would have dreamed existed a while ago," she said.

Ahead, shop ET Style's faves from SKIMS at Nordstrom.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

