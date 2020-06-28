Up to 50% Off Karl Lagerfeld Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Love uber-famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld? Good news, a Karl Lagerfeld sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags on a deep discount at the Amazon Summer Sale, -- up to 50% off at the sales event. The deals just keep getting better!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today, including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight, so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Discover all the Karl Lagerfeld bags available on Amazon right now. And ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from Karl Lagerfeld at the Big Style Sale at Amazon.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Kriss Large Bow Satchel

Karl Lagerfeld Iris Satchel Handbag

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag

Karl Lagerfeld Paris TESS Satchel

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Small Flap Crossbody Bag

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Iris Satchel Handbag

Karl Lagerfeld Agyness Large Shoulder Bag

Read More:Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

Save Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale

Up to 60% off Backpacks at the Amazon Summer Sale:

Get Up to 60% Off Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Dress Deals We've Found at the Big Style Sale from Amazon