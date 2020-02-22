LIVE BLOG: Voting underway as Nevada Democrats weigh in on Decision 2020

Voting is underway across Nevada as the most diverse state so far has its say in the Democrats’ nomination fight.

Presidential candidates made their last urgent pleas as voters prepared to weigh in. Saturday’s caucuses are the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states.

While state officials aren’t promising they’ll report results on Saturday, Nevada’s first-in-the-West caucuses will test the candidates’ strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner in the still-crowded field.

Here is a live Twitter blog for the Nevada Caucus: