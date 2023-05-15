All new Insider Deals to save you money on great finds!

We hope you enjoy Click2Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We have some amazing Insider Deals that you’re going to love. Get ready for some really practical items that are going to make life at home a little easier, give you some relaxation and be useful for everyday use around the house.

First up, if summer planning, or even your hectic daily routine has you stressed, here’s a way to help you de-stress.

The Relaxultima Portable Neck Massager can offer some relief. Benefits can include relieved neck pain, stiffness and body tension, deep relaxation and stress reductions. It’s so easy to use, too. Simply wipe your neck with a damp towel, then place your massager around your neck and turn it on. From there, you can adjust intensity as needed, and you’re good to go with three modes and 15 levels of intensity, plus a heat option.

This customer favorite also uses special technology called “tens”, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. It’s a mouthful, but it helps rejuvenate tired and sore neck muscles. The compact and lightweight design allows for easy use during commutes, or at a desk, on a trip or in the comforts of your own home. We’ve seen this item for as much as $200, but with this gigantic Insider Deal you can start relaxing for $39.99 -- a huge 80% off.

While you’re relaxing with your massager, maybe you want to listen to some of your favorite music, podcast or meditation. The 2boom Portable Bluetooth Speaker gives major boombox vibes, and even allows you to get outside and take your tunes with you.

This speaker is basically a portable party. Attach the strap, and you can really enjoy your music anywhere! Just connect the speaker to your phone or tablet via bluetooth or aux port, or even play music from the FM radio. This small but mighty rechargeable device plays for up to 5 hours, so you can keep the party going this summer and beyond. This item can cost as much as $70, but with this Insider Deal, you can get the 2boom speaker for $29.99 -- a huge 57% off.

Allergy season is here in a big way. Now you may be able to ditch the sneezes and sniffles with the iHome 3-Stage Medium Room True Hepa Air Purifier.

Using an air purifier at night can really make a difference. This one features a 3-stage Hepa filter, and says it can reduce 99.97% of pollen, fine dust, pet dander and more. Plus, there’s an active carbon filter to capture odors from smoke, pets and cooking.

This unit is perfect for mid-size rooms, and is designed to circulate and filter clean air for up to 260 square feet. And when we say this is a deal, we mean it -- you won’t find this low price anywhere else! We’ve seen the iHome Hepa Air Purifier for as much as $200, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, it’s only $59.99 -- a whopping 70% off. At this price you can get one for every room!

Now, let’s get to something that will up your game in the kitchen. We have a six pack of Safe T-Grip Paring Knives.

Small and agile, these paring knives are ideal for pealing fruits and veggies, and cutting anything that needs precision. But don’t let the size fool you, these are among the most versatile knives you can use in the kitchen.

These create such exact cuts, you can even make beautiful garnish for drinks and plating. And there’s something a little different with these, check out the special safe-t-grip handles. These are designed for maximum control and comfort when you hold and use them.

With six included in this package, you don’t have to wash between uses. Just use another knife and keep the cooking going! We’ve seen this set for as much as $29, but you can snag this Insider Deal for just $10 -- a huge savings of 66%.

Remember these are only available while supplies last so don’t miss out. Happy savings!