Save $119 off this child-friendly 3D deluxe printer bundle

Finding a toy that children will play with for more than 10 minutes is not an easy task. Most young kids have a short attention span and with good reason, they have a lot of things to do in their little world! They’re creative, curious and it’s pretty hard to keep them engaged especially in the world that we live in today where they aren’t venturing out of their homes much.

The Toybox 3D Printer is a great option for those clever little minds working and right now you can get this deluxe bundle on sale for just $350.

This printer is guaranteed to be like no other toy that they have right now and it’s going to keep them busy for hours a day. As seen on Shark Tank, the ToyBox 3D Printer is made to be easy to use for children so that they can design and create their very own toys.

If your child has a really good idea for a toy, all they have to do is upload that creation to the companion app and with simple one-touch functions create their toy. If they need a little time to think up their creation, they can browse through the massive toy catalog and create one of those on the 3D printer.

What’s even better is that the ToyBox Printer cuts the designs for them so parents don’t have to worry about using sharp objects to cut the project. Don’t worry, if you’re an adult that wants to make toys, you can use it too! In fact, this 3D printer is perfect for adults that love DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Seinfeld, and more because ToyBox has a unique partnership with Warner Bros that makes it legal and fun to print their iconic toys.

With the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, you’ll receive the printer plus 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, good for making 100-300 toys.

This 3D printer sold out recently but it’s back and it’s on sale for a limited. Normally $469, right now you can save 25% and get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $350.

