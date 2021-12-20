Get this 5-in-1 charging station for $20 off

This charging station has a clever design with spots for each of your devices that are easy to access and take up as little space as possible.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Sometimes it feels like devices designed to make our lives simpler can actually add extra complications. When you have an Apple Watch, AirPods, an iPad, and an iPhone, your desk or nightstand can get cluttered and complicated, with devices competing for space and charging cables. A variety of accessories can alleviate this problem, keeping your gadgets tidy and charged up, but few are as efficient and organized as the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

This charging station has a clever design with spots for each of your devices that are easy to access and take up as little space as possible. Charge your iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Pencil simultaneously. Each part of the charging station can be used separately, too, so you can customize based on what needs charging. Use your devices as they power up with an ergonomic stand that has a 15° to 20° angle, ideal for working without straining your back or eyes.

Ad

If you’re a fan of your Apple products, this charging station is a perfect way to ensure that your devices are charged, organized, and easy to find. At less than $100, this setup gives you just what you need, for much less than the average price of buying five separate chargers.

Funded on Kickstarter, this charging hub is optimized to deliver the highest convenience and quality of charge. Ensure that your devices make your life easier, not more cluttered with a streamlined charging system.

Usually priced at $120, the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is on sale for $20 off, bringing the price down to just $99.95. Invest in this top-notch charging solution to get the most out of your chargers, or buy one as a gift to share the convenience with someone else.

Ad

Prices subject to change.