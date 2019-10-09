These are the best- and worst-rated car insurance companies

HOUSTON - If you're not shopping around for car insurance every year or so, you're probably spending more than you should.

A recent study shows you shouldn't just be looking at the big companies with slick ads. They ranked in the middle or at the bottom of Consumer Reports' rankings of auto insurance companies.

The companies were scored based on claims satisfaction, premiums and non-claims service among other things.

Worst rankings

The bigger, well-known car insurance companies are near the bottom of the rankings.

Nationwide scored just 71 out of 100 points, getting a poor rating for the price of its premiums.

Liberty Mutual and Allstate both got 72 points with poor premium prices.

Progressive got 75 points with a fair rating for its premiums.

GEICO got a 78 with a good rating for its premium prices.

Best rankings

USAA is at the top of the list with 92 out of 100 points. You have to be in the military or be a military family to get USAA insurance.

The highest-rated car insurance company that anyone can get is Amica Mutal Group with an 89.

