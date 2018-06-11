It's kind of a big dill: Sonic debuts Pickle Juice Slush

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a new drink to quench your thirst in this Houston heat? Get ready to pucker up!

Monday, Sonic Drive-In will debut a pickle-flavored slush at locations nationwide.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

The "Pickle Juice Slush" will join three other flavors being added to the half-price happy hour menu, including Tiger's Blood.

The fast-food chain describes the new drink as salty, sour, sweet and tangy.

Sonic first announced the unique new drink release in May.

All the new slush flavors can be customized with fruit or candy add-ins.

