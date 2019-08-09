Here are the malls and stores extending hours for tax free weekend

One veteran is gaining attention at Memorial City Mall for walking the length of a marathon after he suffered a stroke.

HOUSTON - If you're expecting to surf through the crowded malls and stores this weekend, planning ahead will help you have a less stressful shopping experience.

The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is scheduled this weekend. One of the first things to know is the shopping hours of the stores you plan to go to.

Here are the following hours of operation for shopping centers:

Extended hours:

- Memorial City Mall:

Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Katy Mills Mall:

Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- JC Penney:

Friday, open until 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Houston Premium Outlets:

Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Normal hours:

- Willowbrook Mall

- Academy Sports + Outdoors

- Dollar General

