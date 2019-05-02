Harwin 101: The 5 best shops on Houston's bargain shopping strip

Let's be honest. Houston's Harwin Drive is best known for its array of counterfeit goods. Purses, wallets and watches. But the 4 mile stretch between Highway 59 and the Beltway has a whole lot more to offer If you know where to look.

It ain't fancy. In fact, Harwin's hodgepodge of doo-dads can be intimidating if you don't know where you're headed.

It's why we did the shopping for you, narrowing down the overwhelming selection of stores that offer everything from cellphones to sunglasses and toys to T-shirts.

First Stop: Everbloom Fashions

The first stop on our tour is at Everbloom Fashions. The store is at 7501 Harwin Drive, #104-C.

Everbloom is 8,000 square feet of taffeta, sequins and sparkle.

"We have wedding dresses. We have quinceanera dresses, bridesmaid dresses and damas... which are like bridesmaids for quinceaneras," explained Paul Lee.

Everbloom has a much bigger selection than what Macy's is offering for prom. The styles are similar. Gowns are beaded and available in both floor length and cocktail. They are about $100 less than what you'll pay at the mall.

Second Stop: Southwest Trading Accessory Plaza

One of the best costume jewelry spots in all of Houston is just a few blocks away. Southwest Trading Accessory Plaza is at 8000 Harwin Drive #410. Think Charming Charlie, but way less expensive.

Southwest Trading has trendy jewelry, handbags, hats, sunglasses, clothes and luggage. We can't possibly list everything they carry; so make this place a stop on your Harwin trip to see it for yourself.

Third Stop: Innovation Boots

Remember Innovation Boots for rodeo next year. The store is at 7241 Harwin Drive. They carry real leather boots made in Mexico. They have everything from eel and ostrich to traditional cowboy leather boots for men, women and kids. Grab a hat and a belt on your way out.

Fourth Stop: Harwin International

If you've ever been interested in wigs, extensions or hair pieces, Harwin International should be on your list. They've been on the Harwin strip carrying real and synthetic wigs and eyelashes for nearly 20 years.

Hairstylists shop here and individuals buy hair to take it to a stylist to save money. Many pieces are about half the price of what you would pay elsewhere.

Fifth Stop: Supreme Party Supply

If you're looking for a party, look no further than Supreme Party Supply at 7440 Harwin Drive. Think Arne's, Party Boy and Party City on steroids.

They have the largest selection of foil balloons Davis has ever seen in one place. Whether it's graduation, first communion or a baby shower you're celebrating, you can do all your shopping here.

