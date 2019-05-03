Get the look! Ladies of KPRC share their favorite lipstick color

HOUSTON - The ladies of KPRC share their favorite lip color and why they love it!

Be sure to tune in to KPRC2 News Today Monday morning as KPRC2 consumer reporter Amy Davis put three different lipsticks to the test to see which stayed on the longest in a full day.

Amy Davis - Laura Mercier “Potpourri” lip liner

"I wear a lot of different lip glosses and lipsticks, but this liner goes perfectly with everything. It’s a good liber for pink, red or coral lipsticks or you can color your whole lip and just add clear gloss," Davis said.

Lauren Freeman- Tom Ford "Wild Ginger"

"Because it has good pigment, but it's also moisturizing."

Dominique Sachse - Marc Jacob's “In The Mood”

"Because of its light, summery peaches and cream look. AND it’s the only one of my favorites that hasn’t been discontinued!"

Jennifer Reyna - The Perfect Face "Shrimp"

"It's the perfect nude color, with a smooth application!"

Brittany Jeffers - MAC "Twig"

"This lipstick has staying power! It also looks great mixed with other colors or glosses."

Haley Hernandez - MAC Cremesheen - “Just Superb” lip gloss

"The subtle color can go by itself for a natural look or on top of dark matte colors to give it a more moisturized feel. I also prefer this gloss because it does not feel sticky like other glosses."

Rose-Ann Aragon - MAC satin lipstick

"This creamy lipstick glides on really smooth! Great quality with a subtle almond scent."

Taisha Walker - MAC “Russian Red”

“It makes me feel confident when I wear a bold red. My teeth also appear even whiter!”

Britta Merwin - Revlon ultra HD matte lip color “Romance”

Sofia Ojeda – MAC "Runway Hit"

“It makes me feel glamorous in all conditions, even in the rain!”

Christine Noel - MAC Liptensity mulling spices lipstick

“I like it because it’s a vibrant creamy red that says on for hours and doesn’t dry out my lips! It has the perfect level of shine. “Note: Don’t forget to like your lips first!"

Cathy Hernandez - MAC Satin “Captive”

"I love Captive because it complements my skin tone!"

