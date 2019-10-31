Everything you need to know about Houston's biggest cookware sale this weekend

Houston's biggest cookware sale starts this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

Chantal Warehouse Sale

Where: 5425 N Sam Houston Pkwy W (near Hollister and the Beltway)

Houston, TX 77086

When: Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 17

Hours: Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What is it?

Chantal cookware is sold in high-end stores like Williams Sonoma, Sur la Table and Crate and Barrel. The Chantal Warehouse Sale is the only time you can buy the brand straight from the manufacturer, based in Houston.

Chantal makes everything from enamel on steel pots, pans and brightly colored tea kettles to bakeware and spatulas.

Items at the sale are marked up to 75% off regular retail prices.

The Best Deals

Pick any four cookware pieces and get an extra 20% off.

Look for the red price tags on some items. These are pieces that are in limited supply, so prices have been further reduced.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and you'll get $5 off your purchase. Holiday bakeware starts at just $5.

What's new this year

Chantal has invited seven other vendors to showcase their products at the sale, like art through Higham and Associates.

