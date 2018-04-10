Dish Society dishes up free breakfast

HOUSTON - Houston restaurant Dish Society is dishing up freebies this week everyone can enjoy.

In an effort to get the word out about their delectable starters, Dish Society is giving away a free breakfast entrée to everyone who dines in through Thursday.

The deal is available at its three locations between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Dish Society is a farm-to-table restaurant that boasts it use of local suppliers, its website says.

The restaurant also serves brunch, lunch and supper.

