Dish Society dishes up free breakfast

HOUSTON - Houston restaurant Dish Society is dishing up freebies this week everyone can enjoy.
In an effort to get the word out about their delectable starters, Dish Society is giving away a free breakfast entrée to everyone who dines in through Thursday.
The deal is available at its three locations between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Dish Society is a farm-to-table restaurant that boasts it use of local suppliers, its website says.
The restaurant also serves brunch, lunch and supper.
