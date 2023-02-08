Recall warning: Popular multi-purpose cleaner recalled due to bacteria risk

Recall warning for a popular brand of multi-purpose cleaner. There is a bacteria risk for certain types of Fabuloso cleaners.

There is a huge recall involving a popular brand of multi-purpose cleaner. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says consumers should stop using Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to a bacteria risk.

The CPSC says the recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria. This may impact people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Fabuloso products included in recall

Where the recalled Fabuloso products were sold

This recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces. These products were sold online at Amazon.com and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11.

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 30001US78 through 3023US78. This involves scents like lavender, lemon, fruits, spring, and ocean.

A complete list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at www.Fabulosorecall.com. The lot code is located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by this recall.

You can get a refund or replacement

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement product. To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

If you have questions regarding this recall, please call 1-855-703-0166.