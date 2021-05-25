Test it Tuesday: Does this toilet training device for cats actually work?

The Citi Kitty Toilet Training Kit claims to teach your cat to use the potty.

Cats are independent and fairly easy to care for, but even cat lovers would agree, one of the worst parts of owning a cat is cleaning out the litter box. However, what if your cat could just use the toilet?

The Citi Kitty Toilet Training Kit claims to teach your cat to use the potty. We took it to Daileyanne Brom in Kingwood to try it on her two cats, Rolo and Gatsby.

Product: Citi Kitty Toilet Training Kit

Cost: $27.66 on Amazon

Claims: The manufacturer says it will save you time because you won’t have to scoop your cat’s litter box. It will save you money because once your cat is trained, you won’t need to buy litter anymore.

The Test

Our test kitties live with an active family of five. Rolo is young and spry and Gatsby is older and more set in her ways.

Twelve-year-old Daileyanne Brom is in charge of scooping out the cat litter box, but she admits it’s a chore that often falls to her dad.

