HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

A Sweet Factory

3330 Hillcroft

Violation: Critical violation found. Rodent droppings discovered inside an unused, warmer cabinet and also inside the cabinets on the front line.

Order: Eliminate all rodents.

Fruit Ideas Refresqueria

12625 Market Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered a live mouse stuck to a glue trap.

Mai’s Restaurant

3401 Milam Street

Violation: Inspectors found a dead moth lying inside a container of washed, ready-to-eat, lettuce. Inspectors labeled the lettuce as “food not safe for human consumption." All of that lettuce was condemned and thrown away.

USA Wings

54 E. Crosstimbers

Violation: Inspectors discovered one live cockroach and three dead roaches behind the deep fryer machines. Inspectors wrote, “pest control must do a treatment immediately to effectively eliminate cockroaches. A repeat violation will result in a citation or closure.”