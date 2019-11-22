Rodents, roaches and moths: Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
A Sweet Factory
3330 Hillcroft
Violation: Critical violation found. Rodent droppings discovered inside an unused, warmer cabinet and also inside the cabinets on the front line.
Order: Eliminate all rodents.
Fruit Ideas Refresqueria
12625 Market Street
Violation: Inspectors discovered a live mouse stuck to a glue trap.
Mai’s Restaurant
3401 Milam Street
Violation: Inspectors found a dead moth lying inside a container of washed, ready-to-eat, lettuce. Inspectors labeled the lettuce as “food not safe for human consumption." All of that lettuce was condemned and thrown away.
USA Wings
54 E. Crosstimbers
Violation: Inspectors discovered one live cockroach and three dead roaches behind the deep fryer machines. Inspectors wrote, “pest control must do a treatment immediately to effectively eliminate cockroaches. A repeat violation will result in a citation or closure.”
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.