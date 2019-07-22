12 things every Houston parent should check off their family's summer bucket list

HOUSTON - The summer is half over.

If "I'm bored" is a constant chorus from your kids or if you just want to drag them away from their video screens, there are still plenty of adventures left to conquer this summer.

We're calling this our KPRC 2 Summer Bucket List.

Take a trip to Galveston

If you want to visit Galveston's Pleasure Pier, this Groupon deal will save you some money. You get two all-day ride passes and a $100 Landry's eGift card for a Landry's-owned restaurant for $134.

Without the Groupon, the same passes and $100 gift card will cost you $153.98. Make sure you buy the Groupon a day before you plan to go. It may take a few hours to receive your Groupon by email.

Downtown Aquarium

There is a similar deal for the Downtown Aquarium in Houston.

For $99, you get a $50 Landry's gift card and four all-day Aquarium Adventure passes. This Groupon saves you $35.

You can also go on Tuesday. All through July and August, the Aquarium is running "Two for Tuesdays" where you can buy one Aquarium Adventure Pass ($20.99) and get one free. You must present this coupon at the ticket booth for July.

Let's go, Astros

There are discounted tickets remaining for four Sunday games. The Kroger Family Sundays promotion lets you get four tickets to the game, four hot dogs and four sodas for $76.

Saddle up

Go on a trail ride right outside of Houston. Cypress Trails Equestrian Center takes guided trips of two, four or six people through wooded trails. You can save some money with this Groupon deal.

I'm on a boat

Charter a sailboat for a half-day or a full day for as little as $200. Groupon is offering a three-hour sunset sail for two people for just $98.

Paintball

Introduce your kids to paintball. Most of the places in our area require kids to be at least 10-years-old.

There are a lot of paintball businesses in the greater Houston area.

Surf's up

Take your trip to the beach to the next level with surfing lessons. Good Vibes Surf Lessons is on Seawall and 63rd. They offer group lessons and private lessons. They guarantee you'll catch a wave on your first lesson. Here is a Groupon deal for a lesson for one person up to four people. They provide surfboards and wet suits.

Under the sea

Your children (8 years old and up) can take scuba lessons! The Gigglin' Marlin Swim School on Almeda has an indoor pool where children can take their first breath underwater under the supervision of certified and trained PADI instructors.

Nacogdoches

Take a day trip to Nacogdoches -- about 2.5-hours from Houston -- and take the whole family ziplining at Zip Nac. We found a Groupon deal that will save you some money, too.

All aboard

If you've got a tike who loves trains, treat them with a trip to the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for kids 2 to 14 years old. You can save some money by getting discount tickets on Groupon.

Reptiles

Got a kid who's crazy about reptiles? Plan to go to Repticon in Pasadena on July 27 & 28th. Check this Groupon for a deal.

Skyward

Visit the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Field to see an impressive collection of vintage planes. Most of them still fly. You can even schedule your personal flight in a B17 and other WWII era planes. Every weekend, you can experience a simulator bay with the price of your general admission ticket.

