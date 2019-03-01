YAS! Cardi B, historical festivities expected for Black Heritage Day at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - It looks as if Rodeo Houston is making up for last year's disappointment by having Grammy-Award-winning artist Cardi B to start off Black Heritage Day.

The daylong festivities will include live entertainment on the Stars Over Texas Stage. Some of Houston's finest bands, choirs, dance teams, cheerleader teams and fine arts groups, along with special entertainment at the Champion Wine Garden in The Hideout, according to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

There will also be historical and educational displays around the grounds of NRG Park.

OKURRRR!

Cardi B's highly anticipated and sold-out concert is one of the top highlights of the night. Last year, a lot of skeptics questioned the rodeo's decision to have Leon Bridges as a performing artist on Black Heritage Day.

“Leon Bridges, no slide to him, great artist. I had a lot of people say they rock with his album, but if you’re asking just anyone, most people don’t know him as a household name,” said 97.9 The Box radio personality Keisha Nicole.

Cardi B's concert sold out faster than George Strait's concert, but there are some tickets available in the resale market.

But despite the excitement, the big question is will Cardi B keep her performance family friendly?

President of the rodeo Joel Cowley said Cardi and her team know it is a family-friendly crowd and have agreed to keep Friday night’s concert PG-rated. The rapper has performed on live television before, so Cowley said they know she can keep her act clean.

