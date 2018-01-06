Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Black Heritage Day disappointment

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the star-studded musical lineup Thursday, but not everyone was satisfied.

“When it came to the Black Heritage Night, it always seems like the ball is being dropped,” said 97.9 The Box radio personality Keisha Nicole.

Leon Bridges will hit the stage of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 2.

“Leon Bridges, no slide to him, great artist. I had a lot of people say they rock with his album, but if you’re asking just anyone, most people don’t know him as a household name,” said Keisha Nicole.

On the KPRC Channel 2 Facebook page, most people felt the same way.

“Never heard of Leon Bridges. Very sad Black Heritage night,” wrote Sherry Johnson.

"Who the heck is Leon Bridges?!!!!! Really y'all give us someone that the vast majority of us knows nothing about. This will result in low turn out. Smh," said Terrance Jones

Jason Kane, the managing director of entertainment for the Livestock Show and Rodeo, said the organization is proud of all of its artists this season.

“Leon Bridges is just a phenomenal guy, 28 years old, from Fort Worth, Texas, I think represents what Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s all about,” said Kane.

Listening to Bridges' music, radio personalities at 97.9 The Box started to move to the beat

“From what I see, I like him, so it could work, but the people are disappointed right now. But you know what? Maybe we should give him a chance. Give him a chance,” said J Mac.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo starts on February 27.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.