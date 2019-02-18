Houston Rodeo Trail Rides hit the road

Map of the 2019 Houston Rodeo Trail Rides.

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo got its unofficial kickoff with the start of the Trail Rides.

More than 3,000 riders, along with their horses and wagons, hit the trail earlier this month.

The 11 trail rides will all meet up on Go Texan Day (Friday, Feb. 22) at Memorial Park, then take part in the Downtown Rodeo Parade the following morning.

The rides cover more than 1,300 total miles. Riders include family members and people of all ages.

For more information, visit RodeoHouston.com.

List and maps of the trail rides:

Mission Trail Ride -- Established in 1991. Seventy-five riders and four wagons start in San Antonio, covering 239 miles.

Northeastern Trail Ride -- Established in 1982. More than 200 riders and seen wagons start in Cheeks, Texas, covering 109 miles.

Old Spanish Trail Ride -- Established in 1956. Between 50 and 75 riders start in Logansport, Louisiana, covering 210 miles.

Prairie View Trail Ride -- Established in 1957. Two-hundred riders and eight wagons start in Hempstead, covering 84 miles.

Salt Grass Trail Ride -- Established in 1952. Around 970 riders and 24 wagons start in Cat Spring, Texas, covering 103 miles.

Sam Houston Trail Ride -- Established in 1955. Around 100 riders and 10 wagons start in Montgomery, covering 70 miles.

Southwest Trail Ride -- Established in 1993. Two-hundred fifty riders and 12 wagons start in Rosenberg, covering 123 miles.

Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston -- Established in 1973. Around 250 riders and eight wagons start in West Columbia, covering 200 miles.

Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride -- Established in 1985. Around 25 riders and two wagons travel 28 miles from Tomball.

Texas Independence Trail Ride -- Established in 1961. Between 50 and 100 riders start in Brazoria, covering 100 miles on 11 wagons.

The Spanish Trail Ride -- Established in 1961. Around 90 riders and seven wagons start in Shepherd, covering 65 miles.

Valley Lodge Trail Ride -- Established in 1959. One-hundred riders and 10 wagons start in Brookshire, covering 71 miles.

Click here for more rodeo stories.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.