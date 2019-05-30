MAP: Splash pads and swimming pools in Houston area

HOUSTON - School is out. If you've got kids, that means the days are longer and they're not getting any cooler.

Consumer expert Amy Davis is highlighting our areas best free splash pads and swimming pools.

[SCROLL BELOW TO SEE AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF HOUSTON-AREA SPLASH PADS]

Here are some of our favorites:

RiverPark splash pad

River Park Splash Pad

5875 Summit Creek

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Why we love it: There are colorful pipes, suspended dump buckets and shaded benches where parents can sit.

What to know: The splash pad is closed every Tuesday until noon for maintenance and cleaning.

The splash pad is operated by the City of Sugar Land. The adjacent pool and playground are owned by the Homeowners Association.

There is NO RESTROOM FACILITY at this park. This park cannot be reserved for birthday parties or special occasions.

Texas Avenue Park splash pad

Texas Avenue Park

17100 Texas Avenue

Webster, Texas 77598

Why we love it: Webster's baseball-themed splashpad is a grand slam because there are public restrooms, picnic tables, a playground.. and it's free!

Hours: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Blue Dolphin Lagoon Splash Park

The Blue Dolphin Lagoon Splash Park at Clear Lake Park

5001 NASA Pkwy.

Seabrook, TX

Why we love it: This splash pad overlooks the bay. Visitors say the breeze from the water keeps parents cool too while their littles splash around.

Hours: Mon-Sun: 7:00am to 10:00pm

Gateway Fountain

The Gateway Fountain at Discovery Green

1500 McKinney

Houston, Texas 77010

Why we love it: You can easily spend the day here with the playground, restaurants and Kinder Lake within just a few feet.

Fountain hours: Open on Mondays from noon - 7 p.m. and Tuesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Please note that the fountain is turned off if there is thunder or lightning.

Please note that swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers (available for purchase in the Park Office/Alkek Building). Water shoes are strongly encouraged.

If a splash pad or pool isn't your thing, Beat the Heat center are opening all across Houston Thursday. You can find a list with maps of all 11 locations on Reliant.com.

To find a splash pad in the greater Houston area, check out our interactive map below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.