Houston-area megachurch expands to Sugar Land; These are the details about its grand opening

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Houston-area megachurch is expanding into Sugar Land.
The Lighthouse Church, which says it has 10,000 members in nine states and two countries, is opening a campus in Sugar Land.
The church branch will be called Lighthouse Church South. The megachurch will have its grand opening on Sunday at 16305 Kensington Drive at 9 a.m.
At least three Sugar Land City Council officials and a Fort Bend County judge are expected to attend the opening, according to a press release from the Lighthouse Church organization.
