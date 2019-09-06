Houston-area megachurch expands to Sugar Land; These are the details about its grand opening

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Houston-area megachurch is expanding into Sugar Land.

The Lighthouse Church, which says it has 10,000 members in nine states and two countries, is opening a campus in Sugar Land.

The church branch will be called Lighthouse Church South. The megachurch will have its grand opening on Sunday at 16305 Kensington Drive at 9 a.m.

This Sunday Sept 8th @pastorkeion will be preaching at 3 of our locations in the Houston Area:⁣ ⁣ - 9am LH South⁣ @lh.south - 11am LH Humble⁣ - 1:30pm LH Central⁣ @lh.central ⁣ See you Sunday! ⁣ Posted by Lighthouse Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

At least three Sugar Land City Council officials and a Fort Bend County judge are expected to attend the opening, according to a press release from the Lighthouse Church organization.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.