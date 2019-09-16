Mayor Turner announces recipients of 2019 Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Awards

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board on Monday announced the recipients of the 2019 Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Awards inside the Julia Ideson Library auditorium.

The Mayor's announcement spotlights Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept.15 through Oct. 15.

The awards recognize exemplary Hispanics who have made outstanding contributions to improving the quality of life among Houston's Hispanic community.

This year's honorees are:

Lifetime Achievement: Nelly Moyano Fraga

Community Activist: Michelle Ferrell

Education: Dr. Pamela Anne Quiroz

Art in the Community: Jesse E. Rodriguez

Youth Activist: Irma Leilani Torres

The Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board also recognized the outstanding work of City of Houston Hispanic directors Sam Peña, Art Acevedo and others. The group also acknowledged Turner's many Hispanic appointments to the city's boards and commissions.

An awards ceremony will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Rice in downtown Houston.

