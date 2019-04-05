Houston Black Restaurant Week set to kick off on April 14

HOUSTON - It's that time of the year again!

Houston's Black Restaurant Week will be in full effect for two weeks from April 14 through April 28 this year.

This will be the fourth annual culinary fest where Houstonians will celebrate the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

Foodies will have the chance to satisfy their culinary cravings for food, fun and culture through a signature event lineup and restaurant menu specials.

HOUBRW has partnered with F.A.R.M.S., a national nonprofit organization supporting family farmers through education and retail market expansion while relieving hunger in the farmer's community.

HOUBRW offers exciting events including:

Tuesday, April 16

The Aroma Culinary Panel Discussion will feature leading culinary experts.

The panel of experts will discuss raising capital, strategies for successful business operations, how to distribute culinary products are more.

Thursday, April 19

The Art of Flavor exclusive pop-up dinner will feature a night of New Orleans flavor Chef Kenneth Temple.

The dinner will feature four courses with wine pairings by award-winning South African wines. Guests will also enjoy a cocktail hour and live entertainment.

Wednesday, April 24

The Nosh Culinary Showcase is serving up an evening of live demonstrations featuring Chefs Yolonda Henry, Chris Williams and Cynthia Ferrell Sample.

There will also be tastings and competitions featuring some of Houston's top caterers and executive chefs.

Saturday, April 27

Soundbites Food Truck Fest will feature multiple black-owned food trucks and vendors in Houston.

Soundbites will feature live music and family activities.

Tickets to each event can be purchased by clicking the link here.

