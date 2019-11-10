Adults only! Stroll through Houston zoo with adult beverages at Brew Lights

HOUSTON - Houston's Zoo Lights has always been a hit for children every year during the winter holidays but now adults get to have some fun.

TXU Energy presents Brew Lights on Nov. 21 at the Houston Zoo.

Adults now have an excuse to leave the children at home. Brew Lights allows those of legal drinking age to sip wine or drink beer while strolling though the Houston Zoo and enjoying the holiday lights.

Your choice of Saint Arnold beer, wine or spiked hot chocolate will be provided at the event. Of course with alcohol being involved, this event is 21 and up.

Tickets will also include two free 12 oz pours of Saint Arnold beer.

General admission starts at $45 and the designated driver's ticket starts at $25.

