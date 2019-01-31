Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Super Bowl snacks sure to score

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Byers' Best Candied Jalapeno Dip

Ingredients

16 Oz Byers' Best Candied Jalapenos, drain, chopped, reserve liquid

8 Oz H-E-B Regular Sour Cream

8 Oz H-E-B Whipped Regular Cream Cheese Spread

1 H-E-B Select Ingredients Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips, for dipping

Instructions

1) Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

2) Add reserved jalapeno liquid until dip is to your desired consistency.

3) Refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving

4) Enjoy with H-E-B Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Easy Melt Green Chili Cheese

Ingredients

33 Oz Cookwell & Company Green Chili Stew

32 Oz H-E-B Easy Melt Cheese Spread

Instructions

1) Place green chili stew and easy melt into a large pot or slow cooker set on high

2) Continuously stir until cheese and chili have combined and are heated thru.

3) Serve over tortillas chips, garnish with sour cream, green onions and pickled jalapenos.

Game Day Chili Dog

Ingredients

33 Oz Cookwell & Company Two-Step Chili Mix, Cook as directed on jar

1 Baguette

8 Oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Sharp Cheddar Fancy Shredded Cheese

1 small white onion, diced

4 Better Than Good Pork & Beef Smoked Sausage links

Instructions

1) Pre-heat oven to 375°F.

2) Down the length of the baguette, cut a small "V" and pull out some of the inside of the baguette, creating a boat.

3) Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese on the bottom of the baguette, than place sausages down the center of the baguette.

4) Spoon chili over sausages and top with remaining cheese. Bake until sausages are cooked and cheese has melted about 20-30 minutes.

5) Let cool slightly, and slice into 3-inch long pieces garnish with onions

