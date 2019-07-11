Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Enjoy all things Thai

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Pretty Thai Shrimp Stir Fry

Ingredients

1 Lb Texas Peeled Shrimp

2 cup(s) Broccoli Normandy Blend

3/4 cup(s) Pretty Thai Muay Thai Sauce

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Asian House Rub

1 Tbsp Corn Starch

Instructions

1) Defrost the shrimp in cold running water and drain. Sprinkle the Asian House rub on the

shrimp.

2) In a small bowl mix the muay Thai and corn starch together.

3) In a skillet on medium-high heat, add a few tablespoons of olive oil and saute the shrimp 2-3

minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside.

4) Add the defrosted veggies to the saute pan and cook 3-4 minutes. Add the Thai/corn starch

mixture to the veggies.

5) Place the cooked shrimp back into the skillet and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes while the

sauce thickens.

6) Serve over cooked rice or noodles

Cold pasta with peanut sauce

Ingredients

16 Oz HEB Farfalle pasta, boil

1 cup(s) Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce

1 cup(s) Matchstix carrots

1/2 cup(s) Seedless Cucumber, chop

1/4 cup(s) Peanuts, roasted and salted

Instructions

1) Cook pasta according to package directions and chill.

2) Chop seedless cucumber into bite-size pieces.

3) Mix the pasta, carrots, cucumber and peanut sauce together.

4) Sprinkle pasta with peanuts and serve.

