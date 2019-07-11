Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Enjoy all things Thai

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Pretty Thai Shrimp Stir Fry
Ingredients
1 Lb Texas Peeled Shrimp
2 cup(s) Broccoli Normandy Blend
3/4 cup(s) Pretty Thai Muay Thai Sauce
2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Asian House Rub
1 Tbsp Corn Starch
Instructions
1) Defrost the shrimp in cold running water and drain. Sprinkle the Asian House rub on the
shrimp.
2) In a small bowl mix the muay Thai and corn starch together.
3) In a skillet on medium-high heat, add a few tablespoons of olive oil and saute the shrimp 2-3
minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside.
4) Add the defrosted veggies to the saute pan and cook 3-4 minutes. Add the Thai/corn starch
mixture to the veggies.
5) Place the cooked shrimp back into the skillet and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes while the
sauce thickens.
6) Serve over cooked rice or noodles
Cold pasta with peanut sauce
Ingredients
16 Oz HEB Farfalle pasta, boil
1 cup(s) Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce
1 cup(s) Matchstix carrots
1/2 cup(s) Seedless Cucumber, chop
1/4 cup(s) Peanuts, roasted and salted
Instructions
1) Cook pasta according to package directions and chill.
2) Chop seedless cucumber into bite-size pieces.
3) Mix the pasta, carrots, cucumber and peanut sauce together.
4) Sprinkle pasta with peanuts and serve.
