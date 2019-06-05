16 can't-miss Houston area events happening in June

HOUSTON - School is out and summer break is officially underway.

If you are looking for something to do, the Houston area has plenty of activities and events going on fin June, including everything from Father’s Day fun to summer festivals.

Here is a look at some of the events happening in June:

Free/Cheap

Saint Arnold 25th Anniversary Party

When: June 8

Where: 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston

What: The Saint Arnold Brewing Company is hosting a 25th-anniversary party that will include live music, Art Cars, vendors, dancing face painting and more. The event starts at 3 p.m. General admission is free and food will be available for purchase.

Website: Saintarnold.com/25th-anniversary-party

Father’s Day Car Show and Concert 2019

When: June 16

Where: 7979 N Eldridge Parkway, Houston

What: Traders Village is honoring fathers with the third annual concert and car show. The event starts at 10 a.m. and features a concert by “The Greater Good,” and general admission is free. There is a $4 parking fee.

Website: Tradersvillage.com

2019 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

When: June 22

Where: Downtown Houston

What: June is Pride month and to celebrate, thousands of Houstonians will gather in downtown starting at noon to enjoy live music and other festivities, including a parade that starts at 8 p.m. General admission is free.

Website: Pridehouston.org

Summer Party on Main

When: June 22

Where: 100 S. Broadway St., La Porte

What: This new family-friendly festival is hosted by the city of La Porte. It goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature live bands, food trucks, beer, vendors, a mechanical shark and more. General admission is free.

Website: Visitlaportetx.com/summerparty

Family Friendly

Avengers Arise

When: June 8

Where: 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land

What: Kids can join superheroes like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Black Panther for an action-packed day of fun at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. General admission tickets are $12 per person for nonmembers. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the line will close at 3:30.

Website: Childrensdiscoveryfb.org

City Acre Brewing’s Father’s Day Feast

When: June 16

Where: 3418 Topping St., Houston

What: City Acre Brewing is celebrating dad with a barbecue feast that will include everything from beer to yard games and more. General admission is $18.95 per person and the event will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: Cityacrebrewing.com

Disney’s Aladdin at the Hobby Center

When: June 26 through July 14

Where: 800 Bagby St., Houston

What: The Hobby Center for Performing Arts will be showing Aladdin, the Broadway Musical. Take your family to watch actors perform the hit songs from the Disney Classic. Tickets start at $50 a person and there are multiple show times.

Website: Thehobbycenter.org

Festivals

The Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival – Houston

When: June 8

Where: 130 Spring School Road, Spring

What: Head to Preservation Park at Old Town Spring for this family-friendly event. The festival will go from noon to 11:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Houston’s own, The Suffers, among other bands. There will also be 30 taco vendors, tequila shots and tastings, street entertainers and more. Tickets range from $5 to $75. Children under 12 get in for free.

Website: Eventbrite.com

Anime Matsuri

When: June 13-16

Where: 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston

What: Anime Matsuri has been coming to the George R. Brown Convention Center for over a decade. For the 2019 event, fans and cosplayers will get to enjoy many activities such as fashions shows and concerts. There will be over 300 exhibitors, vendors and artists, and people will even have a chance to get autographs from celebrity guests. Ticket prices and times vary by day.

Website: Animematsuri.com

2019 Houston Food Fest

When: June 15

Where: 2811 Travis St. Houston

What: Head to Midtown Park and enjoy food from over 70 different vendors from all over Texas. The event will go from noon to 10 p.m. and will have a wide variety of food from Tacos to gumbo. There will also be live music. Tickets range from $5 to $10 per person.

Website: Eventbrite.com

BYOD Houston Luau Pawty

When: June 22

Where: 2403 Bagby St., Houston

What: Bring your furry friend out for some fun at Dogwood Park for the Bring Your Own Dog Luau. People and pets are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts, hula skirts and leis. The event will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a "puparazzi" and take photos with their pups. Doggy bags will also be given to all RSVPs. The event is for people 21 and up. Retractable leashes are not permitted and pet owners are responsible for their pets. Entry is free for BYOD members and $10 for nonmembers.

Website: Facebook.com/events/354433371951157/

The Woodlands Margarita Festival

When: June 29

Where: 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands

What: Let loose at the margarita festival at Town Green Park in The Woodlands. The festival will go from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and people can enjoy a variety of margarita flavors, live music, food and vendors. Tickets range from $23 to $105.

Website: Eventbrite.com

More summer fun

The Fascination Street Flea Art + Vintage Market

When: June 9

Where: 411 Westheimer Rd, Houston

What: Head to Avant Garden and enjoy a variety of vendors, brunch items such as stuffed crepes, mimosas and mixers. The event goes from noon to 6 p.m. and general admission is free.

Website: Facebook.com/fascinationstreetflea

Pure Body Studio Pilates in the Park

When: June 15

Where: 4400 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire

What: Get in some fitness at the Evelyn’s Park Conservatory. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and people from all ages and athletic ability are welcome. General admission is free, but people must bring a mat and water.

Website: Evelynspark.org

Local Brews Local Grooves

When: June 15

Where: 1204 Caroline St., Houston

What: Beer and music lovers can head to the Houston House of Blues for the event highlighting local breweries and musicians. Doors will open at 3 p.m and tickets start at $10. This is a 21 plus event.

Website: Houseofblues.com

Heights Mercantile Summer Market

When: June 29

Where: 711 Heights Blvd., Houston Heights

What: The pet- and kid-friendly event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can enjoy local shopping from a variety of vendors. There will be a wide array of items for sale, including everything from candles to leather and jewelry. General admission is free.

Website: Facebook.com/events/987814558217065

