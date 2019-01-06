Houston's first Boy Scout troop for African-Americans announces largest Eagle Scout class

HOUSTON - A dozen Boy Scouts have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at the Court of Honor ceremony held Saturday for Troop 242 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston.

Organizers said that this marked the largest Eagle Scout Court for Troop 242, which was among the first chartered for African-American Boy Scouts in Houston. It was the largest Eagle Scout class in its 54-year history.

The Eagle Scout Award is the Boy Scouts of America's highest advancement award. Organizers said only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve the honor.

"Each scout has gone beyond their troop to credibly represent scouting locally, regionally and nationally in various endeavors," a news advisory about Saturday's ceremony said. "These community service initiatives include Order of the Arrow (Scouting's honor society), National Youth Leadership Training (premier leadership training for Scouts) and participating in the Philmont Trek."

Organizers said five Boy Scouts honored this weekend fulfilled the commitment before turning 16 years old.

