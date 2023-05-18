Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 18, 2023, sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince. The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith. The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(Richard Drew, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)