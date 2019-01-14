Winter is coming: Freezing temps headed to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - The coldest weather of the season in Houston so far could be just days away.

An arctic front will sweep through Southeast Texas on Saturday. Behind this front, cold air will spill in, with temperatures possibly dropping into the 20s by Sunday morning.

Long-range weather models are showing temperatures in the upper 20s to the low 30s. With strong winds behind the front, wind chills will plunge as low as 15 degrees.

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team said it is important to watch the forecast closely, as pipes might need to be protected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The unseasonably cold and blustery weather could make for a very uncomfortable run Sunday for the Houston Marathon.

