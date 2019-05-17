What you need to know about this weekend's severe weather risk

HOUSTON - After a nice end to the work week, the weekend will start on the stormy side with severe weather possible.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the weekend weather.

Friday

It’ll be a fantastic Friday. Enjoy another warm afternoon in the mid- to upper 80s. Stray showers are possible Friday afternoon, but rain chances are extremely low at 10%. Storm chances are going up dramatically heading into the weekend.

Saturday

Saturday morning will start off on the breezy and humid side as a front begins to approach the region.

Between 2 and 9 p.m., strong storms are expected to roll through the region. The worst of the weather is expected to be along and north of Interstate 10.

The primary threats with any storms that develop will be quarter-sized hail, winds of 40 to 50 mph and isolated tornadoes. Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized street and feeder road flooding is possible.

Sunday

The threat of severe weather will be gone but scattered showers are still possible. Expect mainly cloudy skies with warm and humid weather.

Next week

Summerlike heat is on the way beginning Monday, with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s.

