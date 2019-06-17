Frank's Weather or Not: More Typical Houston Weather Ahead!

Houston, TX - What a mess yesterday and this morning as heavy rain moved through. You can see the above for Doppler estimated rainfall which was persistent and easily came in at 2-4". Now that the rain is gone we're looking at more typical summer weather--Hot and Humid! Mid 90s by Wednesday with a wind from the gulf means Feels Like Temperatures will be 10° warmer! The 108° degree signals a Heat Advisory and we'll be very close to that, so watch out. Storms will be your typical afternoon driven garden variety with only slight chances each day. Our forecast is here. You can see the week ahead Precip Forecast leaves us fairly dry with heavy rain in the Ohio Valley:

I really can't complain about the nightmare at IAH (our story is here) although my flight in yesterday was delayed by almost two hours. Still, I had a wonderful time at the American Meteorological Society Broadcaster's conference in SAN DIEGO! While we spend the days looking at graphics like this:

We also reconnect with long time colleagues to trade weather war stories and get tips on the latest and greatest in their TV markets:

You might recognize this guy:

Anthony Yanez is having a wonderful life and career at the NBC station in Los Angeles. He started the conference with a rundown of just what it's like to be a TV weatherman in what most of us consider an easy weather market--but between severe flooding from half an inch of rain, wildfire forecasts, droughts and earthquakes it is anything but that! The pin I'm wearing is from Climate Central and represents the temperature trend in the US from 1850 until 2017.

It's a warming world, folks. No question.

Have a great week ahead!

Frank

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.